6th Annual ‘Romancing the Chrome’ Car Show Draws More than 2,000 Visitors to Jarrettsville

From the Harford County Public Library:

More than 2,000 spectators enjoyed a day of classic cars at “Romancing the Chrome” Saturday, April 29, at Jarrett’s Field in Jarrettsville. The family friendly event featured 170 classic automobiles and was organized by the Harford County Public Library Foundation and Jarrettsville Lions Club.

The day also featured a children’s area (including face painting and special story times with Tales), a visit from the Aberdeen IronBirds’ mascots, Rolling Reader, music, vendors, food concessions and a beer garden.

A dozen volunteers spent the afternoon judging the 170 cars registered in 15 classes. The winner of the $500 Best in Show prize was Gregory Rexroth for his 1941 Ford pickup.

The winners in each category were: Domestic ’93+, Waldo Amend and his 2015 Dodge Charger; Muscle ’93+, Richard Williams and his 2017 Chevy Corvette; Imports/Tuner, Breanna Behner and her 2013 Hyundai Veloster Turbo; Custom (1949-92), Art Murphy and his 1956 Chevy Bel Air; Street Rod, Steven and Jane Amspacher and their 1948 Plymouth Business C; Muscle Car: GM, Nelson Smith and his 1965 Chevy Corvette; Muscle Car: Mopar, Frank Bowman and his 1966 Dodge Charger; Muscle Car: Ford, Arvin and Judy Sadler and their 1966 Ford Shelby GF350; Foreign Pre-’92, George Hubbard and his 1959 Mercedes 190SL; Jeep/Truck/SUV Pre-’92, Erica Hall and her 1957 Chevy 3100; Jeep/Truck/SUV Post-’93, Jamie Thompson and a 2015 Jeep Sahara; Stock (1949-92), Tim Andrews and his 1971 Ford Torino 500; and Historic (Pre-1949), Ned Cockey and his 1929 Ford Model A Roadster.

The Second Annual Hero’s Award, in memory of Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon, was presented to Art Murphy and his 1956 Chevy Bel Air. Col. Steven Boadway, chief deputy and warden at Harford County Sheriff’s Office, was the guest judge.

“Romancing the Chrome is always a very popular and well-attended community event, and we are pleased to partner on it with the Jarrettsville Lions Club,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “There were many interesting and unique cars on display, and being part of the Second Annual Hero’s Award was a very special part of the day.”

The proceeds raised, nearly $12,000, will be used by Harford County Public Library Foundation to support programming and new collections plus the Summer Reading Challenge, LEAP kits, online databases, author nights and more. The Jarrettsville Lions Club will use its share of the funds raised for its Leader Dog Program, which provides service animals to sight-impaired individuals.

The Headlining Sponsor was Keene Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. Premier Sponsors were Jarrettsville Federal Savings & Loan and Waste Management. Supporting Sponsors were Armstrong and Jarrettsville Creamery & Deli. Contributing Sponsors were Carl’s Door Service, Inc., Jack’s Small Engines, American Design & Build, North Harford Liquors, BE Miller & Sons, Jerry Preston Hauling, Skylight Creative and Smith Hardware.

“We are proud to have been the Headlining Sponsor for the car show since its inception. It is important to us at Keene Dodge to give back to the community that has been so good to us. The library and Lions Club provide unbelievable services to this community, and it’s an honor for us to support them,” said Keene Dodge General Manager Mike Baldwin.