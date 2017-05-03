Wheelchair-Bound Grandmother, Family Escape Jarrettsville House Fire

A wheelchair-bound 91-yr-old grandmother, her daughter, and granddaughter were able to escape to safety Wednesday morning after their Jarrettsville home went up in flames.

Just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 1400 block of Knopp Road in Jarrettsville for the report of a fire in a two-story, single family dwelling.

An occupant of the home woke up to smoke filling the house and discovered smoke and flames coming from garage. She alerted her mother, who was then able to place the 91-year-old grandmother in a wheelchair and safely exit the home.

Thirty firefighters from the Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company responded to the single-alarm fire and had it under control within 45 minutes.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $180,000 in damage to the structure and another $50,000 in damage to its contents. There were no injuries reported.

The preliminary cause of the fire remains under investigation. The occupants are being assisted by friends and family.