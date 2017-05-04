City of Havre de Grace Releases 2017 First Fridays Schedule

From the City of Havre de Grace:

Beginning on May 5, 2017, First Fridays will kick off in Havre de Grace. The outdoor event features a community atmosphere with over 40 vendors, sidewalk sales, outside cafe seating, live music and entertainment, a family-friendly zone, and for the first time, the “Grace Got Talent” Stage.

“We want First Fridays to include local community entertainment,” stated Tourism Manager Lauri Orzewicz. “That’s why this year we are adding the Grace Got Talent Stage.” The new stage and performance area will be located at the end of Pennington Avenue near St. John Street and will feature community talent. Entertainers interested in performing on The Grace Got Talent Stage should contact the Havre de Grace Office of Tourism at 1-800-851-7756.

The City of Havre de Grace has been strategically marketing First Fridays over the last few months featuring the event on billboards around Harford County and other advertising campaigns.

“First Fridays has been a huge success.” Stated Mayor William T. Martin. “People travel from all this region to attend First Fridays because they know they can safely walk our streets. They know we host the best events, and they know we have the best businesses and restaurants in the region.”

First Fridays in Havre de Grace takes place on the first Friday of each month May through October from 5 p.m until 9:30 p.m.

Friday May 5, 2017

Friday June 2, 2017

Friday July 7, 2017

Friday August 4, 2017

Friday September 1, 2017

Friday October 6, 2017