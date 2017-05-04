Bel Air Coffee Talk May 4: First Friday Downtown; Rabies Clinic; Celebration of Cultures

From Harford County Councilman “Capt’n” Jim McMahan and Bel Air Commissioner Susan Burdette:

NEWS

The Board of Education has announced that the last day of school will be June 9. Pre-K will end on June 7

The Bel Air Independence Day Committee is seeking a design from young artists for the cover of this year’s 4th of July program. For more information you may call David Williams at 410 836 8415

CURRENT – AT THE LIRIODENDRON JERRY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHIC EXHIBIT Featuring People Places and Portions. People on 4 Continents. The Liriodendron Gallery every Sunday 1 to 4 and Wednesdays 4 to 7. Free Admission (Ends May 28)

MAY 5 FIRST FRIDAY IN BEL AIR..Live music, food vendors and the best block party anywhere.

MAY 7 RABIES CLINIC AT THE FOLLOWING FIRE COMPANIES.ABERDEEN FD 21 Rogers Street- Jarrettsville FD 3825 Federal Hill Road – Joppa Magnolia FD 1403 S Mountain Rd –Darlington FD 2600 Castleton Rd – 2 to 4 PM Cost is $8 per animal.

May 6 CELEBRATION OF CULTURES Bel Air Armory from 10 am to 4 PM showcasing talents and traditions from many lands. Sponsored by the Harford County Cultural arts Board and the Greater Bel Air Community Foundation. Free admission

MAY 13 Mother’s Day Festival of Flowers, 9am to 2:30 PM at Bel Air United Methodist Church, 21 Linwood Avenue, Bel Air 21014. Choose from colorful hanging baskets, artisan pots, annuals and perennials. Young children can visit the flower potting station and make a gift just for mom. For information, please call 410-838-5181. Funds benefit a church sponsored medical clinic in Zimbabwe and service projects in Harford County.

May 14 MOTHER’S DAY AT THE LIRIODENDRON..1 to 4PM Visit this Historic Mansion. Ideal for memory pictures, Tour the Gallery, walk the grounds. Enjoy music by local musicians plus refreshments and flowers for Mom. Admission is FREE. 50-2 W. Gordon Street Bel Air www.liriodendron.com

MAY 20 SUSQUEHANNA SYM ORCHESTRA CONCERT Bel Air High School at 7:30.More program information is available on their web site www.ssorchestra.org.

MAY 23 LIVING ON THE RUSSIAN BORDER..a special delegation visiting Bel Air from Estonia will host this discussion at 7 PM in Edgewood Hall at HCC Narva, Estonia is Bel Air’s sister city. Admission is free and is guaranteed to be very interesting.

JUN 3 REGATTA ON THE SUSQUEHANNA. To benefit the Senator Bob Hooper House. A limited number of tickets are available at $75 each. Group tickets are available by calling Donna at 443.643.3469. Sponsorships are also available and the Hooper (Hospice) House is a bona fide 501(c)(3) tax deductible organization.

JUN 4 –HISTORIC THOMAS RUN CHURCH annual celebration. 2546 Thomas Run Road beginning at 2 PM. Special music, a Hymn Sing and refreshments. Free to all

JUN 4 SUSQUEHANNA ORCHESTRA Summer Concert Series in Shamrock Park at the Humbert Amphitheater. Maestro Sheldon Bair Conducting an original composition “This We’ll Defend”. This will be the premier performance of Mr Bair’s work. More info – www.ssorchestra.org

JUN 17 ROAD CLOSURE for block party. Paige Circle at Ponderosa Ct from Noon to 8 PM.

JUN 17 FOOD PANTRY FAIR. Emmanuel Episcopal Church 303 N Main Street Bel air. For more information call Ms Flemming 410 838 6557