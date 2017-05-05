14-Yr-Old Boy Struck by Car While Crossing Rt 543 in Belcamp

From Maryland State Police:

On Thursday, just before 5 pm, the MSP Bel Air Barrack responded to southbound MD RT 543, just north of Gilmer Way for a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Preliminary investigation determined that a 2011 black Infinity automobile was traveling southbound on MD RT 543. During the same time, a 14 year old juvenile male ran between two stopped vehicles on the northbound side of the roadway. The location that the juvenile crossed was not a legal pedestrian crossing point. As the juvenile ran into the southbound lane, the black Infinity collided with the juvenile on the driver’s side. According to a witness, the juvenile traveled over the Infinity and landed on the roadway. The vehicle and the pedestrian came to a final rest in the roadway.

EMS responded to the scene and MSP Trooper 1 helicopter transported the juvenile to John Hopkins Hospital.