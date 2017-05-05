Ashes from Grill Spark Fire, Damage Belcamp House, Displace Family

Discarded ashes from a charcoal grill are being blamed for a fire that displaced a Belcamp family from its home early Friday morning.

Just before 1:30 a.m. on Friday morning, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 4300 block of Marigold Lane in Belcamp for a reported fire in a two-story wood framed dwelling.

The fire was discovered by a neighbor and originated on the exterior wood framed deck of the home. The preliminary cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, due to discarded ashes from a charcoal grill.

Twenty firefighters from the Abingdon Fire Company responded to the fire and had it under control within 20 minutes.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $50,000 in damage to the structure and another $50,000 in damage to its contents. There were no injuries reported.

The family was been displaced due to the fire and is being assisted by the American Red Cross.