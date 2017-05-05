Harford County’s 8th Annual Celebration of Cultures May 6 in Downtown Bel Air

From Harford County government:

All are welcome to join in Harford County’s eighth annual Celebration of Cultures beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 6 in Downtown Bel Air. This family-friendly event is designed to spotlight the many cultures that call Harford County home. Festivities along Main Street, at the Bel Air Armory, and Bel Air Library will include cultural performances, local artisans, crafts, family entertainment, ethnic foods, activities for kids, demonstrations, music, and dancing. The day’s activities will culminate at Festival Park with an outdoor movie presentation at 8:00 p.m. of “The BFG (Big Friendly Giant)” and free popcorn.

Exciting new features of this year’s Celebration of Cultures include special tasting menus available at local restaurants and an Event Passport Program. Attendees are encouraged to pick up a “passport” on the day of the event at the Bel Air Armory, or at one of the two craft stations that will be located on Main Street. Stamps can be earned by participating in activities throughout the day, including crafts highlighting different countries, watching a cultural performance, or purchasing a tasting menu of different cultural cuisines. Passports containing five or more stamps are eligible to enter a drawing for a family prize basket.

Details on the Passport Program rules, a schedule of activities and locations, and participating restaurants can be found online at www.harfordcountymd.gov/2198/Celebration-of-Cultures.

Harford County’s Celebration of Cultures is a partnership between LASOS (Linking All So Others Succeed), the Harford County Human Relations Commission, the Town of Bel Air, the Bel Air Downtown Alliance, the Harford County Public Library, and the Society of Italian American Businessmen. The Celebration of Cultures is sponsored by the Harford County Cultural Arts Board, APGFCU, Jones Junction, Harford Mutual, Visit Harford, Crave Culture, and McComas Funeral Homes.

Harford County Public Library Participates in Celebration of Cultures May 6

From the Harford County Public Library:

Harford County Public Library joins the 8th Annual Harford County Celebration of Cultures on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Bel Air.

The Bel Air Library’s new Children’s Department will be transformed into Sherwood Forest, with activities for children of all ages. Children are invited to come dressed in their favorite costumes and will have the opportunity to work on special projects in StreamWorks. Other activities include woodland creature crafts, story time, scavenger hunt, dance party, indoor archery and more. Children will also have the opportunity to make paper princess hats and Robin Hood hats.

At the end of the day, library customers are encouraged to attend the family movie, “The BFG (Big Friendly Giant),” part of the larger Celebration of Cultures experience, at Festival Park at 8 p.m.

In addition to the Bel Air Library, Celebration of Cultures features entertainment along Main Street and at the Bel Air Armory and Festival Park. Activities include family entertainment, cultural performances, ethnic foods, local artisans, crafts, street performers, children’s activities, music, dancing, demonstrations and more.

“The new Children’s Department at the Bel Air Library is the perfect area for children to learn about various cultures,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “The space provides areas for many activities, and StreamWorks will allow children to learn more about cultures through technology.”