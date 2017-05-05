Harford Walk-A-Mile in Her Shoes Raises $60,000 for SARC Programs

From the Sexual Assault/Spouse Abuse Resource Center, Inc.:

The Sexual Assault/Spouse Abuse Resource Center, Inc. (SARC)’s 9th annual Walk-A-Mile in Her Shoes: International Men’s March to Stop Rape, Sexual Assault & Gender Violence drew a crowd of 200 walkers on Saturday, April 29 in downtown Bel Air. Together, walkers and fundraisers helped raise $60,000 to support SARC’s free victim services.

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman was proud to again serve as Honorary Chair for Walk-A-Mile to take a stand against domestic violence and sexual assault, and encouraged the community to support victims who need help. Councilman Chad Shrodes walked in a walking boot and a high heel, and Director of Administration Billy Boniface also assisted in supporting the event and raising awareness.

The Harford County community went above and beyond to band together to support SARC’s mission at the event, with one walker even making his own shoes! Top fundraising teams received a one-of-a-kind golden plated flip-flop trophy. Winners included Steve Linkous – Harford Mutual Insurance Company; Eric Rebbert – Society of Italian American Businessmen; Michael DeLuca, Jr. – APG Federal Credit Union; and a top fundraising individual walker, Alison Althouse.

The walk kicked off at 11 a.m. at Black Eyed Suzie’s, with participants showing off their high heels on the red carpet. Luisa Caiazzo, SARC’s CEO, kicked off the event with a warm welcome and information to share with the community about the important services SARC provides. The center is a comprehensive victim services program that provides resources to primary and secondary victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual violence, child abuse and stalking in Harford County, Maryland.

“Many people do not realize the relevance of providing our services in Harford County,” says Caiazzo. “The reality is, the need is dire. In fiscal year 2016, SARC served 1,936 people and answered 2,637 Helpline calls.”

The statistics in Maryland are staggering. According to the 2010 National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey (NISVS), nearly 1 in 5 women (18.3%) and 1 in 71 men (1.4%) in the United States have been raped at some time in their lives. This same survey found that Maryland women have the 3rd highest lifetime prevalence of sexual violence other than rape, totaling an estimated number of 1,248,000 women, about 54.9% of the female population in the state.

SARC is the only full service domestic violence and sexual assault agency in Harford County. Fundraisers such as Walk-A-Mile provide critical funding to continue providing their essential services. Donations are still being accepted, and can be made by visiting www.sarc-maryland.org or calling 410-836-8431.

SARC would like to thank Walk a Mile’s generous sponsors: Harford Mutual Insurance; Decisive Data Systems; Lynch Construction; Fallston Group; Harford’s Heart; Aaron’s Furniture; Jones Junction; Saiontz & Kirk, P.A.; Saxon’s Diamond Centers; APGFCU; Horne Concrete; Innovative Insurance Solutions; Oak Contracting; WSMT Insurance; McComas Funeral Home; Susquehanna OBGYN; Sunny Day Café; Chesapeake Employer’s Insurance; Elegant Restoration; Harford Bank; Shop Rite; Jen Snyder Photography; and Bill Fritz & Sons DJ. Special thanks go to Black Eyed Suzie’s for hosting the after party for the event.