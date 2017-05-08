“Dark Figure” on Wood Line Stabs 16-Yr-Old Victim in Aberdeen

From the Aberdeen Police Department:
On May 6, 2017, officers with the Aberdeen Police Department were called to the 800 block of Walker Street for a stabbing that occurred during the early morning hours.
Officers arrived around 1:00 a.m. and discovered a 16 year old victim suffering from a non-life threatening stab wound to the shoulder. The victim reported that they had gone to the Royal Farms store and walked home with friends through the wooded pathway that runs behind the store. When they got close to home they observed a “dark figure”, became frightened, and ran home. A few minutes later they became curious and went back outside to the wood line. They heard footsteps and fled the area again. The victim reported that they felt a pain in their shoulder as they were running away, and discovered the laceration when they got home.
The victim was taken to Harford Memorial Hospital for treatment. Officers canvassed the area and interviewed employees at the Royal Farms store; however no suspect has been identified. The Aberdeen Police Department asks that anyone with information please contact Detective Alexander at 410-272-2121. All tips are confidential.
Comments
Sarah says
Something tells me this story will end with a whole different set of facts.
It only sounds plausible to a 16 year old
A Realist says
Certainly doesn’t make any sense.
Open Your eyes says
Definitely more to this story. It puts me to mind of some of the BS lines I got fed when I was on the job. Some gangbanger would come in to an ER complaining of a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen or groin area. Being shot is a badge of honor in many street cultures. The upside for a gangbanger who catches a bullet is elevation in street status. He gets fixed up and put back on the street on the taxpayers dime. The amusing part of the investigation occurred when you asked the victim where the holes in his clothes were. At that point, he knows that you know what really happened. Trying to conceal a gun down your pants can occasionally have an unwanted outcome. Moral. Almost everything happens for a reason.