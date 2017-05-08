“Dark Figure” on Wood Line Stabs 16-Yr-Old Victim in Aberdeen

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

On May 6, 2017, officers with the Aberdeen Police Department were called to the 800 block of Walker Street for a stabbing that occurred during the early morning hours.

Officers arrived around 1:00 a.m. and discovered a 16 year old victim suffering from a non-life threatening stab wound to the shoulder. The victim reported that they had gone to the Royal Farms store and walked home with friends through the wooded pathway that runs behind the store. When they got close to home they observed a “dark figure”, became frightened, and ran home. A few minutes later they became curious and went back outside to the wood line. They heard footsteps and fled the area again. The victim reported that they felt a pain in their shoulder as they were running away, and discovered the laceration when they got home.

The victim was taken to Harford Memorial Hospital for treatment. Officers canvassed the area and interviewed employees at the Royal Farms store; however no suspect has been identified. The Aberdeen Police Department asks that anyone with information please contact Detective Alexander at 410-272-2121. All tips are confidential.