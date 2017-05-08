Drunk Driver Charged in Fatal Aberdeen Hit & Run; 45-Yr-Old Woman Killed

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

The Aberdeen Police Department has filed charges related to a fatal hit and run crash that happened on Friday, May 5, 2017.

Officers with the Aberdeen Police Department were called to the area of 1100 S. Philadelphia Blvd around 5:50 a.m. They discovered a 45 year old woman lying on the side of the road suffering from severe injuries. The woman was later identified as Lisa L. Waters of Aberdeen. She was transported by ambulance to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where she later died.

Witnesses reported the vehicle that struck Ms. Waters slowed down but failed to stop at the scene. About 20 minutes later, the driver of the vehicle called police to report that he believed he may have struck something on S. Philadelphia Blvd. He was identified as 48-year-old Bradley Piern of Timonium, Maryland.

The investigation into the crash revealed that Ms. Waters was attempting to cross S. Philadelphia Blvd during a heavy downpour of rain while wearing dark clothing. Witnesses stated that she stepped out onto S. Philadelphia Blvd and was struck by the 2015 Buick Regal that was driven by Mr. Piern. The investigation also revealed the Mr. Piern was under the influence of alcohol. He was later charged with vehicular manslaughter under the influence of alcohol and vehicular manslaughter impaired by alcohol. He was also cited for failing to stop at an accident involving death, failure to return and remain at the scene of an accident with death, and failure to furnish ID.