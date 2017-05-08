Drunk Driver Charged in Fatal Aberdeen Hit & Run; 45-Yr-Old Woman Killed

From the Aberdeen Police Department:
The Aberdeen Police Department has filed charges related to a fatal hit and run crash that happened on Friday, May 5, 2017.
Officers with the Aberdeen Police Department were called to the area of 1100 S. Philadelphia Blvd around 5:50 a.m. They discovered a 45 year old woman lying on the side of the road suffering from severe injuries. The woman was later identified as Lisa L. Waters of Aberdeen. She was transported by ambulance to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where she later died.
Witnesses reported the vehicle that struck Ms. Waters slowed down but failed to stop at the scene. About 20 minutes later, the driver of the vehicle called police to report that he believed he may have struck something on S. Philadelphia Blvd. He was identified as 48-year-old Bradley Piern of Timonium, Maryland.
The investigation into the crash revealed that Ms. Waters was attempting to cross S. Philadelphia Blvd during a heavy downpour of rain while wearing dark clothing. Witnesses stated that she stepped out onto S. Philadelphia Blvd and was struck by the 2015 Buick Regal that was driven by Mr. Piern. The investigation also revealed the Mr. Piern was under the influence of alcohol. He was later charged with vehicular manslaughter under the influence of alcohol and vehicular manslaughter impaired by alcohol. He was also cited for failing to stop at an accident involving death, failure to return and remain at the scene of an accident with death, and failure to furnish ID.
Comments
Mr. Jackson says
Tragic. Hope he goes into the slammer for a long time. No excuse for this. Just like the bishop that hit the biker. Keep her in jail.
A Realist says
He won’t even get 4 years…
NeverCease2BeAmazed says
Unfortunately, you are probably right. His lawyer will say that he had some drinks after he got home to calm his nerves, but the authorities have no proof that he was impaired while operating the vehicle. He will plead out the leaving the scene charges, and will be out in a year. Isn’t that what Borys got for dragging a man and his snowblower down the road?
Pamela says
Very sad.
Joe Belair says
He got PBJ for a DWI in 2007. Should have quit drinking after dodging that bullet.
schibbs says
Rip Lisa…i haven’t seen you im a while but i can remember your smile. I pray justice is served and may you be remembered by all
Double Standard says
He has not even been arrested yet, so no bail hearing, even though he was charged with felonies. Seems like a double standard.
SMH says
The man had a drinking issue and those that worked with him were aware of it. He is a federal employee and the leadership turned a blind eye to getting him help. Let them be also guilty of this crime for covering and accepting it
get a grip says
Oh please…. It’s no ones responsibility to report someone to the government who is acting in a manner they deem not normal. For christ sakes we would have every Mormon sitting outside every bar and catholics posted by the condoms in walgreens.
Not Economically Viable says
What’s up, SMH? Sounds like you knew about this person and could have prevented this homicide.
How does it feel knowing someone died when you could have prevented it?