Maryland Emergency Management Agency Promotes Awareness During Hurricane Preparedness Week

From the Maryland Emergency Management Agency:

This week is Maryland Hurricane Preparedness Week and the Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is teaming up with the National Weather Service (NWS) and local emergency managers to promote citizen awareness and preparedness.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June to November. The height of our season in Maryland typically is mid-August to October. Hurricanes can cause strong winds, heavy rain, inland flooding and other severe weather. Residents in Maryland can “be weather ready” by ensuring that they know how to receive a warning, have a plan, and practice safety tips.

“Now is the time to start planning for hurricanes,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “Make sure you have an emergency plan, a disaster supply kit ready, and that your family, friends, and neighbors are prepared as well. If a storm is headed our way, the safest action is the simplest action – use common sense and stay safe.”

“We all saw the destruction in North Carolina and other states to our south after Hurricane Matthew last summer,” said MEMA Executive Director Russ Strickland. “Just a slight change in the path of that storm and Maryland could have been in the bull’s eye. Don’t wait until a storm is headed our way to prepare.”

The NWS notes Maryland can see hurricanes and impacts from a storm hundreds of miles away. “Damage to coastlines and destruction several hundred miles in-land can be seen with these tropical storms,” said NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist Christopher Strong. “Hurricanes can produce 150-plus miles per hour winds, tornadoes and tremendous flooding from both tidal surges as well as torrential rain.”

The NWS and MEMA work closely together and with local government agencies to identify and monitor hurricane activity, develop preparedness plans and safety information and coordinate the response to these storms.