Abingdon’s Galbraith Officially Kicks off Campaign for 1st Congressional District

From Allison for Congress:

Friday May 12th, Allison Galbraith, a Democrat from Abingdon will officially kick off her campaign for Maryland’s 1st Congressional District.

At 11am, Allison will announce her campaign on Facebook Live, broadcasting from Sean Bolan’s in Bel Air. After the announcement Allison will be stopping by businesses throughout the 1st District, and will end the day at an Education Town Hall in Salisbury. The media are invited to meet with Allison at any of the following locations. Light refreshments will be provided, and Allison will discuss her vision for the District and answer questions.

You can meet Allison at:

11:00 am, Sean Bolan’s 12 S. Main Street, Bel Air (one on one media availability at 11:30 am)

2:00 pm, The Book Plate 112 S. Cross Street, Chestertown

5:00 pm. The Salvation Army Lower Shore Youth Center, 429 North Lake Park Drive, Salisbury