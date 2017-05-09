City of Havre de Grace To Co-Host Bike To Work Day May 16

From the City of Havre de Grace:

On Tuesday, May 16, 2017, The City of Havre de Grace will be co-hosting a Bike To Work Day event at Hutchins Park with Harford County Government, and Harford Commute Smart. The event begins at 7:00 a.m.

Havre de Grace is one of four “Pit Stops” in Harford County participating in the region wide Bike to Work Day Celebration. Bike to Work Day has been organized by the Baltimore Metropolitan Council for the last twenty years as a way to promote environmentally friendly forms of transportation, fitness and bicycle safety.

To Participate in Havre de Grace Bike To Work Day please visit www.eventbrite.com/e/bike-to-work-day-central-maryland-friday-may-19-2017-registration-33127806160