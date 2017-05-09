Exploring the United States’ Involvement in World War I; Author Mitchell Yockelson at Bel Air Library

From the Harford County Public Library:

Mitchell Yockelson, the author of the award-winning “Forty-Seven Days: How Pershing’s Warriors Came of Age to Defeat the German Army in World War I,” will speak about his book at a “Meet the Author” event on Thursday, May 11, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Bel Air Library, 100 East Pennsylvania Avenue in Bel Air.

Yockelson, who lives in Annapolis, is an archivist with the National Archives and a former professor of military history at the United States Naval Academy. He is the author of three earlier books: “Borrowed Soldiers: Americans under British Command, 1918,” named one of the best military history books by The Independent in 2008; “MacArthur: America’s General” and “Grant: Savior of the Union.”

His work has been featured in The New York Times, Washington Post and Los Angeles Times, and he has appeared on 60 Minutes, Fox News, PBS and the History Channel.

Yockelson is the recipient of the Army Historical Foundation’s Distinguished Writing Award.

An adviser to the U.S. World War One Centennial Commission, Yockelson regularly leads tours of World War I battlefields for the Smithsonian Journeys and New York Times Journeys series and lectures frequently on military history.

“Mitch Yockelson is an outstanding historian,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “During this 100th anniversary of the United States’ entry into World War I, Harford County Public Library is fortunate to have Mitch with us to share his expertise. His books are well-respected by peers as well as the general public. Our customers are in for a treat.”

“Meet the Author: Mitchell Yockelson” is supported by a grant from WWI in America. The event is open to the public and free of charge. For more information, visit hcplonline.org.