Harford and Cecil Counties’ 2017 Legislative Wrap-Up and Public Forum Tuesday at Harford Community College

From the Harford County League of Women Voters:

You are invited to attend the Harford and Cecil Counties’ 2017 Legislative Wrap-Up and Public Forum on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at Harford Community College, 401 Thomas Run Rd, Bel Air, MD 21015 in Edgewood Hall Room 132 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

This event is presented by Harford County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. & Harford County League of Women Voters