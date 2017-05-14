Registration Open for Harford County’s Free “Prepare Because You Care” Emergency Preparedness Training Program

From Harford County government:

When it comes to emergencies and disasters, it’s not a question of “if”, but “when.” Find out what you need to know to protect yourself and your loved ones in a wide range of emergency situations. Registration is now open for Harford County’s free “Prepare Because You Care” emergency preparedness training program developed by the county Department of Emergency Services. The next four-week session will be held on Wednesdays beginning on May 17 through June 7 from 7 – 9 p.m. at Darlington Volunteer Fire Company, 2600 Castleton Road in Darlington. An optional tour of Harford County Emergency Services will be held from 7 – 8 p.m. on June 14. Registration is required as available seats fill up quickly and space is limited. Participants must be at least 18 years old.

Topics covered will include the following:

May 17 – Harford County Emergency Services & How to Assemble an Emergency Supply Kit

May 24 – Crime Prevention & Awareness (by Harford County Sheriff’s Office)

May 31 – Fire Safety & Basic First Aid

June 7 – CPR Certification; How to Use an Automated External Defibrillator (AED)

June 14 – (Optional) Tour of Harford County’s Emergency Operations Center & 911 Call Center

For additional class information and to register online, please visit the county Web page: http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1721/Prepare-Because-You-Care.