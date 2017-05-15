400,000 Sq Ft of New Warehouse and Storage Facilities Proposed in Edgewood

From Friends of Harford:

Development Advisory Committee Meeting Notice

Meeting Time: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 9:00am

Meeting Place: 220 South Main Street, Belair MD- First Floor Conference Room

Meeting Agenda

1. Trimble Road Business Park – Preliminary – Lots 4 & 5 Located on the side south of Trimble Road at the end of Fulfillment Drive. Tax Map 69; Parcel 58. First Election District. Council District A.

VIEW DOCUMENT ARCHIVE

Plan No. P222-2017 Sub-divide remaining lands to create two lots/48.727 acres/GI. Received 04-19-17 Chesapeake Real Estate Group/Greg Trimble LLC/FWA.

Proposed Plan:

VIEW PROPOSED PLAN

2. Trimble Road Business Park – Site – Lots 4 & 5 Located on the south side of Trimble Road at the end of Fulfillment Drive. Tax Map 69; Parcel 58. First Election District. Council District A.

VIEW DOCUMENT ARCHIVE

Plan No. S223-2017 Construct 210,000 sf Warehouse Building on lot 4 & 190,400 sf Warehouse Building on lot 5/48.727 acres/GI. Received 04-19-17 Chesapeake Real Estate Group/Greg Trimble LLC/FWA. Proposed Plan:

VIEW PROPOSED PLAN

3. Ferguson Waterworks – Preliminary Located on the southeastern intersection of Pulaski Highway (Route 40) and Oak Avenue. Tax Map 65; Parcel 178, 434 & 443. First Election District. Council District A.

VIEW DOCUMENT ARCHIVE

Plan No. P224-2017 Consolidate existing Lots/10.34 acres/B3. Received 04-19-17 Von Paris Storage Warehouses, Inc. /The Patina Group/FWA. Proposed Plan:

VIEW PROPOSED PLAN

4. Ferguson Waterworks – Site Located on the southeastern intersection of Pulaski Highway (Route 40) and Oak Avenue. Tax Map 65; Parcel 178, 434 & 443. First Election District. Council District A.

VIEW DOCUMENT ARCHIVE

Plan No. S225-2017 Construction Services & Suppliers with 10,000 sf Bldg. w/storage yard; (Future 10,000 sf Bldg.)/10.34 acres/B3. Received 04-19-17 Von Paris Storage Warehouses, Inc. /The Patina Group/FWA. Proposed Plan:

VIEW PROPOSED PLAN