Motorcycle, Riding Lawnmower, Canoe Destroyed in White Hall Garage Fire

A fire in a White Hall garage on Monday morning destroyed the structure as well as it contents, which included a motorcycle, riding lawnmower and canoe.

Just before 11:15 p.m. on Monday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 4100 block of Norrisville Road in White Hall for the report of a fire in a two-story, two-car, wood framed detached garage.

The fire was discovered by a passerby. The owner was not at home at the time of the fire and arrived shortly after the arrival of the fire department.

Twenty-five firefighters from the Jarrettsvile Volunteer Fire Company responded to the single-alarm blaze and had it under control within 15 minutes. There were no injuries reported.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $25,000 in damage to the structure and another $15,000 in damage to its contents.

The preliminary cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northeast Regional Office at 410-836-4844.