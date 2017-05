From Maryland State Police:

The driver of the passenger vehicle involved in the crash is identified as Menachem Backman, 20, of College Park, MD. Charges are pending the outcome of the CRASH Team investigation and consultation with the Harford County State’s Attorney. Backman refused medical treatment at the scene.

The driver of the bus is identified as Clarence Beamer, 59, of Philadelphia, PA. There were total of 30 people transported from the scene.