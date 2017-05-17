State Budget Includes $1 Million for New Maryland Center for the Arts in Bel Air

From Maryland Center for the Arts:

The Maryland Center for the Arts (MCA) is proud to announce that Governor Larry Hogan and the Maryland State Legislature have approved $1 million for the planning, design, and construction of the Center’s new arts campus. Governor Hogan, a strong supporter of arts in Maryland, included the MCA in his state budget for the 2018 fiscal year.

MCA is dedicated to the establishment of an arts campus to nurture art, artists, and the community by providing a broad range of creative experiences through quality arts education, presentation, and exhibitions in the disciplines of music, dance, theater, and the visual arts. Maryland Center for the Arts will represent a new home for creative expression and engagement in Maryland. The center plans to break ground on a state-of-the-art events, conference, and performance center in Bel Air, MD, later this year. The newly allotted funds from the state will be used to move forward with the project.

“We are proud to have made record investments in the arts and I look forward to a bright future for the Maryland Center for the Arts,” said Governor Hogan. “Supporting these types of creative endeavors not only enriches our culture, but has real tourism and economic development benefits. We anticipate that this first of its kind facility in the state will draw visitors from Maryland and beyond.”

MCA has already had a productive year in working to create a unique campus for the arts that brings together state-of-the-art performing facilities and gallery space in a single location. At the beginning of 2017, MCA rebranded themselves with a new name, mission and unveiled the organization’s plans for a state-of-the-art conference and event center. The campus plans to include a performance amphitheater, world-class studio and classroom space, community classrooms, and other amenities.

“We are excited to break ground later this year and are grateful to the state of Maryland and Governor Hogan for their strong support,” said MCA CEO Michael Jessup. “We have been working hard to create a center where everyone can come together and share their love for all forms of art.”

While MCA works through the planning and construction phases of its new campus, the organization is bringing a variety of arts programs directly to Marylanders, particularly students and the senior population. In fall of 2016, the center partnered with the musicians of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra to create a Master Class and Chamber Concert series. The series allows local students to be coached on their instruments by professional musicians. A free concert follows the class and both events are open to the public. MCA also hosts paint and drawing workshops for students to develop their technique with coaching from local artists as well as the weeklong Harford Plein Air festival.

About the Maryland Center for the Arts

The Maryland Center for the Visual and Performing Arts, Inc. (MCA) is dedicated to the establishment of an arts campus, accessible to all, to nurture art, artists and the community by providing a broad range of creative and collaborative experiences through quality arts education, presentation and exhibit in the disciplines of music, dance, theater, and the visual, traditional and literary arts. The venue will also be used for public and private events both large and small. Learn more at www.mdcenterforthearts.org.