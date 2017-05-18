Applications Being Accepted for Master Watershed Steward Training in Harford County to Improve Stream Health

From Harford County government:

Would you like to be a leader in improving stream health in your Harford County community and the Chesapeake Bay? Applications are now being accepted for certification as a Master Watershed Steward in the Master Watershed Stewards Academy, a training program at Harford Community College provided by Harford County Government’s Watershed Protection and Restoration Office and University of Maryland Extension.

Master Watershed Stewards work within their communities to identify pollutants, educate their neighbors about stream health and take actions to reduce human impacts on water quality. The Watershed Stewards Academy trains and supports volunteer community leaders in the protection, restoration and conservation of watersheds to reduce the negative impacts of stormwater runoff.

Applications are now being accepted for the program beginning in September through May 2018. The application deadline is July 28, 2017.

Academy graduates will learn best management practices for controlling stormwater in a residential setting; the role of native plants in protecting the environment; hands-on practices in stormwater design and installation; how to educate others about stormwater issues; Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and other online tools for tracking projects, and how to obtain project funding. Graduates will receive a toolkit with supplies and a certificate as a Master Watershed Steward. The program has been approved for 5 Maryland State Department of Education credits for educators.

In order to qualify, applicants must live within the Harford County community they represent. Anyone is welcome to apply but priority will be given to Harford County residents. Other requirements include basic computer skills, the ability to attend all classes, and a willingness to maintain certification and coordinate projects with the Harford County Watershed Protection and Restoration Office.

Classes will be held at Harford Community College, located at 401 Thomas Run Rd. in Bel Air, from September 12, 2017 through May 22, 2018 on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. There will also be four Saturday sessions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for tours, field trips and class projects, all of which will be local.

Applications and two letters of reference are due by Friday, July 28, 2017. Class size is limited to 15 participants. Phone interviews will be conducted in August; Tuition is $150.

Please contact Laura Coste’ with questions at 410-638-3217, ext. 2448 or email harfordwatershedstewards@harfordcountymd.gov

For more information and an application, please visit https://www.harford.edu/continuing-education/watershed-stewards-academy.aspx.