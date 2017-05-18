Havre de Grace Installs All-Access Playground Equipment at Tydings Park

From the City of Havre de Grace:

The City of Havre de Grace announced today its continuing its commitment to create an all-access playground at Tydings Park with the installation of ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant playground equipment.

The new equipment includes a custom lighthouse and climber resembling Concord Point Lighthouse, a balcony deck, transfer station, a seven station play factory, inter-deck step, a sliding pole, and arch logs. All-new playground equipment is in compliances with ASTM (American Society for Testing and Materials) and CPSC (Consumer Product Safety Commission) playground safety standards.

In 2015 through the collection of public survey and testimony, the Tydings Park Commission found the need to create an all-access playground at Tydings Park.

“Addressing the needs of all children is not just a hallmark of a 21st century city, it is also emblematic of the compassionate character of our citizens,” stated Mayor William T. Martin. “The all-access playground we are creating at Tydings Park will give every child in our community the accessibility they need to enjoy the park, including those with disabilities.”