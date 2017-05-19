Ed Norris, Kevin Cowherd Book Event Attracts 200 to Abingdon Library

From the Harford County Public Library:

Former Baltimore Police Commissioner and Maryland State Police Superintendent Ed Norris and author Kevin Cowherd drew a crowd of 200 to the Abingdon Library the evening of May 15 for a “pop-up discussion and book signing” of their new book, “Way Down in the Hole.”

Norris and Cowherd spoke to the audience about their book and took questions from the audience. The discussion was facilitated by Jeff St. Pierre from WPOC-FM 93.1. The evening concluded with a book signing and photo opportunity.

“It was a magical evening at the Abingdon Library,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Ed Norris’ story is compelling and full of twists and turns. The feedback from our customers has been overwhelmingly positive.”

“Way Down in the Hole” is an account of Norris’ life moving through his 20 years with the New York Police Department, where he became deputy commissioner of operations at 36. He then became police commissioner in Baltimore and led the Maryland State Police. Norris was sent to federal prison following an investigation into his use of a little-known Baltimore Police expense account. He is now a successful radio personality and currently co-hosts the “Norris & Long Show” on 105.7 The FAN.