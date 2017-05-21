Aberdeen Mayor McGrady: “Changing the Form of Government Like This is Something that is Done in Third-World Countries, Not in America”

From Aberdeen Mayor Patrick McGrady:

The City Council voted to “restructure” the City Government. The voters should get a say on this!

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: The City Council voted to significantly change the structure of the City government, and for the voters of the City of Aberdeen to have a say in this, we need to collect 1,990 signatures before June 17.

You can click here to download the petition, print it, and sign it.

Dear Aberdeen Citizen and Neighbor,

The Constitution of the United States is the framework of our government at the federal level, and the Aberdeen City Charter is our local government’s Constitution.

The City Council on May 8, 2017 voted to change the structure of the City government with three votes. Councilwoman Sandra Landbeck, Councilman Melvin Taylor, and Councilman Timothy Lindecamp voted to remove the authority of the Mayor over the City, in effect making the Mayor position powerless—taking away the power of your vote without any input from you.

The people of Aberdeen voted for the form of government that included the Mayor as the Chief Executive Officer of the City of Aberdeen.

This form of government allows you to call me when there is a problem, and I can address it. In the past year, I have received calls about garbage pickup, potholes, taxes, trash stickers, and sewer backups. That’s what I signed up for. That’s why we elect a Mayor.

The City Council voted on May 8, 2017 to remove this authority and they don’t want you to get a say in the matter. It seems crazy to me to change the form of government without the voter’s consent.

Well, I was elected to stand up for you, whether you voted for me or not, and I believe the voters should have a say when we change the City Constitution.

Changing the form of government like this is something that is done in third-world countries, not in America. The voters deserve a say in their government.

For the voters to have a say on this matter, we need to collect signatures on the attached petition. If we can collect 1,990 signatures (20% of the registered voters of the City of Aberdeen) by June 17, then we can put this to a vote on the ballot—so the voters can decide about their government.

It is crucial that we work together to get all the registered voters that we know to sign the petition to get this put on the ballot.

Over the next few weeks, with your help, we will be going door-to-door to collect the signatures needed to get this on the ballot. If you want to help, please email at patrick@patrickmcgrady.com or call anytime at 410.357.1234.

Please print and sign the petition and return it to me immediately. If you have questions, you can call me at 410.357.1234. We need to work together to collect 1,990 signatures by June 17.

Very Respectfully,

Patrick McGrady

Mayor, City of Aberdeen

Cell phone: 410.357.1234

P.S. The voters deserve a say in their government. Please sign the petition enclosed and return to me so we can get a ballot referendum on this radical change in government before June 17, 2017.

Walk with the Mayor

Join me for a neighborly stroll across Aberdeen’s historic downtown every Friday all summer, at 5PM for a 25-35 minute stroll where you can talk about anything you would like. Meet at Festival Park at 5:00PM sharp.

Maryland State Highway Administration is listening

Come to the Aberdeen City Council Meeting on Monday May 22 to tell high-ranking officials from the Maryland State Highway Administration how you feel about the ongoing construction on Route 22 in Aberdeen. The City is trying to get the State to recognize the hardships caused to our community to ask them to get the project done faster!

Do you know any businesses who have suffered? Please invite them to the meeting Monday May 22, 2017 at 60 N Parke Street Aberdeen, MD 21001. See you there!

Aberdeen Farmers Market

First and Third Thursdays from May through September

Aberdeen Festival Park, 60 North Parke Street

4:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m.

Come shop local produce, vegetables, wines, perennials, herbs, eggs, meats, soaps, lotions and baked items!

Keep Aberdeen Beautiful Saturday June 3

Mark your Calendars– Our last Keep Aberdeen Beautiful day was a huge success on April 1. Next Community Cleanup day is the first Saturday in June, on Saturday June 3. We will meet at Festival Park at 9am to clean up Aberdeen!