Public Invited to Join SUCCESS Project’s “Summer Jam” Block Party in Havre de Grace

From the Havre de Grace Housing Authority:

Whether you are a business looking to promote your services or a family looking for fun activities, affordable opportunities are few and far between these days. That’s why it’s such big news when the SUCCESS Project announces the date for its annual “Summer Jam” block party and community resource fair. This year the event is set for June 3 and the public is invited to join in the fun beginning at noon and continuing through 4:00 p.m.

There is no admission fee for Summer Jam and all ages are welcomed to enjoy the live entertainment, music, carnival games and more. Vendor tables can be reserved for less than $30 each and are free for non-profits. Summer Jam takes place in the Havre de Grace Housing Authority (HDGHA) Somerset Manor neighborhood, 101 Stansbury Court in Havre de Grace.

Attendees can expect to find a wide array of things to do for children, such as low cost games to win prizes (10 plays for a dollar), free moon bounces, face painting and arts and crafts. Adults can play games too, plus shop vendor booths; learn about local organizations and support agencies; and even receive free services during the event. Displays this year include everything from health screenings to college recruiters to the Harford County Public Library, among many others. See the complete list of vendors on the event web page. Refreshments will also be available to purchase for a nominal fee (one dollar per treat) with fair favorites such as snow-cones and cotton candy plus other snacks.

SUCCESS Project program coordinator Alicia Hamilton says, “Summer Jam is one of our most anticipated events and a fun afternoon for guests and staff alike with something new to see and do each year. It’s really an excellent opportunity for a small company to get lots of exposure, and a great way to learn about the many resources, products and services available right here in Harford County. In 2016 we had a record turnout, so we look forward to an even bigger crowd this time around.”

Vendor tables can be reserved at no cost for government agencies and non-profits, and are just $27.50 for other groups. Reserve a table online at https://summerjam2017.eventbrite.com.