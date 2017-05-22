Armed Bank Robbery Suspect Apprehended in Bel Air

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

On May 22 at 10:36 a.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the BB&T Bank in the 1000 block of Gateway Road in Edgewood for the report of an armed bank robbery.

Upon arrival, deputies learned a suspect entered the bank, displayed a weapon, and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect’s vehicle was spotted a short time later in the area of Hillswood Road in Bel Air. The suspect was taken into custody for questioning without incident. At this time, Hillswood Road remains closed as the active investigation continues.

No injuries are reported and there is no threat to the community. We have no further information to release at this time.