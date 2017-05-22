Harford Artists of All Abilities Sought for “Art Without Boundaries” Exhibit in July; Submission Deadline June 10

From Harford County government:

To recognize the 27th anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the Harford County Commission on Disabilities and Harford County Cultural Arts Board will present “Art Without Boundaries”, a juried art exhibit in July for artists of all abilities at the Bel Air and Havre de Grace branches of the Harford County Public Library. The galleries will be open to the public throughout the month during normal branch hours. Interested artists are invited to submit up to two pieces of art by Saturday, June 10, 2017.

Art submissions may be in any medium including painting, prints, drawings, photography, mixed media, ceramics, jewelry, fabric, or sculpture, and must be the original work of the applicant. All entries must be submitted electronically by photograph no later than the June 10 deadline at www.culturalartsboard.org/art-without-boundaries. Arrangements will then be made for juried selections to be displayed. For more information, contact Jessica Cleaver at 410-273-5601 ext. 6509 or cleaver@hcplonline.org.

“We are excited to remind the community that art created by artists with and without disabilities is indistinguishable and can be enjoyed by all,” said Jessica Cleaver of the Cultural Arts Board. “We encourage everyone to visit the exhibits this summer and experience art without boundaries.”

To celebrate the artists’ work and commemorate the ADA’s anniversary, an art reception will be held on Friday, July 14 from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. at the Bel Air Library. The reception will feature art, music, and light refreshments. All participating artists and community partners are invited to attend this free event.

“’Art Without Boundaries’ celebrates the talents and creativity of artists of all abilities,” said Rachel Harbin, disabilities coordinator at the Harford County Office of Disability Services. “We are grateful to the Harford County Public Library for hosting this innovative exhibit and are excited to have it in a location that is visited by so many people in the community.”

To request disability-related accommodations, contact Rachel Harbin at 410-638-3373 voice/TTY or disability@harfordcountymd.gov.