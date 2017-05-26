Boardman: Our Country’s Inadequate Response to Gun Violence is Unaccetable

From Krist Boardman:
The May 24 issue of USA TODAY featured a lead, front page article about the absolute tragedy of accidental gun violence in homes in the United States, violence which kills on the average of one child a week. But it’s not just the innocent children who die; their families and communities suffer terribly.
These accidents are preventable. Virtually all of these terrible incidents is the result of careless adults leaving loaded guns out somewhere in homes and cars where they are accessed by children and are inadvertently shot to death or where they unintentionally shoot another playmate or brother or sister.
The article, “Added Agony,” states that “children under age 12 die from gun accidents in the United States about once a week, on average. Almost every death begins with the same basic circumstances: an unsecured and loaded gun, a guardian’s lapse in attention. And each ends with the same basic questions: Who is to blame, and should the person be punished?”
Obviously someone is responsible for these unacceptable incidents. If not the owners of the guns, then who? But the USA article notes that prosecution and enforcement of these is very irregular. Some people go to jail for not securing the guns, while others do not. In either case the consequences are bad. The person who may go to jail could and frequently is the single mother of surviving children. Not only does the mother feel badly about the child who was killed, the surviving children lose their mother and may end up spending their younger years in foster care.
If there are no criminal penalties for not securing the guns that lead to these tragedies, justice is also not served. Granted that the loss of the child is a terrible punishment for a family member, a punishment they may never recover from. But the state is responsible for protecting the most vulnerable especially and to do nothing is to abrogate the state’s responsibility.
There is a solution and that is vigorous education on the responsibility to secure guns in the household so they are not accessible to children. The best solution is not to have a gun in the house where it could also be used in an incident of domestic violence, but if guns are kept in the house they must be kept securely away from children (and other irresponsible people–more on that later).
Statistically speaking, one child killed from accidental gun death per week does not sound like a lot in a country our size, but…….52 children killed a year from this method is 52 too many.
Of course, a lot more people than that die in the United States from gun violence. It could be as many as 50,000 people a year. As a nurse working in the central Maryland prison hospital I see many, many victims of gun violence. These are the survivors who are not dead, and while there are a lot of them in the prison hospital there are also a lot of other surviving gunshot victims I do not see who are in regular hospitals. The costs of treating and rehabilitating these people have to be considerable.
We are hampered by the inability to collect sufficient data in order to design a strategy to counteract these trends. The Congress has consistently blocked efforts to study gun violence as a public health crisis as proposed by a group from Johns Hopkins University.
There are other huge gaps that represent our country’s inadequate response to gun violence. One of the Trump Administration moves after the new president came in was to cancel federal regulations pertaining to making guns less accessible to people with psychiatric problems, as if we needed more mental patients with automatic weapons such as what happened with Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. Do Trump Administration officials really want to put more automatic weapons in the hands of mental patients by cancelling these regulations?
Recently I wrote to Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler that much could be learned from the Australian example where gun violence was cut significantly. Gahler’s response was no response. He believes in guns enough to sponsor a gun raffle as part of his campaign to be elected. But for children’s guns safety he should be running a public relations campaign to encourage better prevention in the homes where gun violence is most likely to occur.
Just one less child killed from this accidental violence in the home would be worth the effort.
Comments
Harford County Constitutionalist says
At what level does personal responsibility stop and government responsibility start? Gun accidents while terrible are the fault of the gun owner, I don’t think government needs to punish them anymore than the are going to punish themselves. Government cannot create a Utopia, it can only facilitate an environment were hard working people can flourish. Please take you big Government nose out of my business.If the government is responsible for protecting those most vulnerable, what is your stance on abortion? While I agree that abortion has helped our country(read Freakonomics for the societal benefit argument) it is still murder? Is not murder worse than an accidental death? What about an unattended child that drowns in a pool? Should the parent go to jail for that? Your argument is only to get your name out there as against Trump.
Dulcinea says
Of course abortion is not murder. That old chestnut is the argument of those who are unable to grasp anything beyond knee jerk sentimentality. I happen to believe that the role of government is to protect the most vulnerable among us, and I have no issue with my tax dollars being used in this manner. Too many people have guns, legally or not, and far too many of them are careless with containment. There is no argument with that statement. It is reality.
Harford County Constitutionalist says
When does killing become murder? 3 months, 6 months, after the baby has been born? If you stop a beating heart, detectable after 6-7 weeks, what is it? I know this is a tough question to answer, but it is vital and not knee jerk sentimentality. To what end are you willing to protect those most vulnerable? If a parent makes a mistake and wrecks into a tree killing their child should society file charges against them and lock them up? I have no statistics on this, but I bet it happens one hell of a lot more often than 52 times a year. Lock em up is not the solution to every problem, and criminalizing everything is just as bad. Bad things happen, not everything can be fixed by more laws.
Another Thought says
Currently abortion is not murder. However, if someone other than the mother kills the unborn child it very well could be murder. So, if moma wants to kill her unborn child, OK, but anyone else and its murder.
Currently, at least 38 states have fetal homicide laws. The states include: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia;and>Wisconsin>
Why is it murder for anyone other than the Mother? Well, that’s because the fetus has the status of a “person” and, as a person it has rights. One of those rights is the right to life, unless of course, Moma wants to kill you.
Pretty simple…… right?
Where's my Red Line? says
“…as if we needed more mental patients with automatic weapons such as what happened with Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. Do Trump Administration officials really want to put more automatic weapons in the hands of mental patients by cancelling these regulations?”
None of the weapons used by the criminal in the Sandy Hook shootings were automatic. I do not believe there has been a criminal related shooting committed in the US using an automatic weapon in decades.
Instead of going after legal gun owning individuals, why don’t you direct your efforts to attacking the real criminals: the pharmaceutical industry, and the monsters who dosed our children, just like Lanza was, for nothing more than just their convenience?
Steven says
What about school buses without seatbelts? How many children die every year because they’re not strapped in? Let’s talk about those accidentals. We even pay taxes for these accidents. If your child is a danger to Society, then keep them out of Society. Stop cuddling them.
Harford County Constitutionalist says
Does anyone think the threat of jail time is a greater deterrent that the loss of your child? Only a progressive could make that mental leap.
Laughing loudly says
Are negligent firearm discharges a huge problem in Harford County?
Far too many people own automobiles and are negligent in their operation. LMAO
Wonk says
What is it now 6 strawman arguments and no one can intelligently discuss Boardmans statement.
Buncha a uneducated nit wits.
Harford County Constitutionalist says
52 incidents / 321,000,000 people in the United States = .000000016 chance of happening. Lets not create a public policy and criminal punishment that will in no way effect this number. There you go no strawman argument, no comparison, just the facts. Stop trying to make public policy using anecdotes designed to elicit strong feelings, it always has unintended results. Please o’ wise man of the Wonk Educate us nit wits…
Wonk says
Oh but your strawman gibberish was so much fun….
When does killing become murder? 3 months, 6 months, after the baby has been born? If you stop a beating heart, detectable after 6-7 weeks, what is it? I know this is a tough question to answer, but it is vital and not knee jerk sentimentality. To what end are you willing to protect those most vulnerable? If a parent makes a mistake and wrecks into a tree killing their child should society file charges against them and lock them up? I have no statistics on this, but I bet it happens one hell of a lot more often than 52 times a year. Lock em up is not the solution to every problem, and criminalizing everything is just as bad. Bad things happen, not everything can be fixed by more laws.
Moron.
Harford County Constitutionalist says
Nice name calling, really shows the strength of your arguments.
Jack Haff says
So, what’s the proposal? There is already COMAR on unsupervised (defined) minor child’s access to a loaded firearm.