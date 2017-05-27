Harford County Parks & Recreation Survey Seeks Citizens’ Priorities

From Harford County government:

Which parks and recreation programs matter most to Harford County citizens? The Harford County Department of Parks & Recreation is seeking public input through an online survey to help it set priorities for the next 10 to 15 years. The survey will also become part of Harford County’s Land Preservation, Parks and Recreation Plan, which is required to qualify for parkland funding through Maryland’s Program Open Space. The survey deadline is Friday, June 30, 2017.

“We invite citizens to take and share this brief survey with their friends and neighbors,” said Harford County Parks & Rec Director Kathy Burley. “The more responses we receive, the better information we will have to help us plan future facilities and activities for citizens to enjoy.”

The 5 – 10 minute survey is available online at