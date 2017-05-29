Harford County to Hold “Senior Games” Competition for Adults Ages 50 and Older

From Harford County government:

Healthy activity and a little friendly competition are on deck for adults ages 50 and above in the first annual Harford County Senior Games set for Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23, 2017. Sponsored by the Harford County Department of Parks & Recreation, the games will offer events in archery, basketball, billiards, bocce ball, bowling, horseshoes, pickleball, tennis and a 5K run. Competitions will be held at various Harford County Parks & Rec facilities; bowling will be held at Forest Hill Bowling Lanes. All participating athletes will receive a souvenir and medals will be awarded in each age group at each event. The registration deadline is Friday, May 26.

“As an avid runner for many years, I know that staying active at every age supports physical and mental health, and often sparks new friendships,” said County Executive Barry Glassman. “We are proud to offer these first annual Senior Games to promote healthy living in Harford County.”

Athletes will be grouped by their age as of December 31, 2017 in separate divisions for men and women, with mixed doubles offered in pickleball. Competition age groups are as follows: 50 – 59; 60 – 69, and 70 and up. Registration is $15 per athlete plus $5 for bowlers; registration forms must be postmarked by midnight on Friday, May 26. The registration form allows athletes to select one or more events in which to participate and to identify their partners for doubles in tennis and pickleball. Confirmation of registration will be mailed or emailed to athletes in advance and MUST be presented at each competition location during the check-in time held one-half hour prior to each event. Spectators and fans are welcome to attend free of charge.

The competition schedule, registration forms and rules are available in print at Harford County’s senior centers, Parks & Rec facilities, public library branches and Forest Hill Bowling Lanes, and online at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/DocumentCenter/View/9020.

“The Harford County Department of Parks & Recreation encourages the use of our beautiful parks and facilities, and we are committed to providing more programming for all citizens,” said Parks & Rec Director Kathy Burley. “We hope you enjoy the first annual Senior Games and keep an eye out for more new programming to come.”

For more information, please call 410-638-3559 or email Parks & Rec at mrgetz@harfordcountymd.gov. To

suggest future programming please call 410-638-3572 or email laemge@harfordcountymd.gov.