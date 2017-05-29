Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway Holds National Trails Day Celebration

From the Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway:
Join us for our first National Trails Day Celebration
Saturday – June 3, 2017
9:00am-12:00pm
Come learn about our local trails, participate in trail maintenance and cleanup, or simply take a hike along one of our trails! We’ll be having a raffle, giveaways, trail literature, and at the end of the event – food & drinks.
RSVP by Tuesday, May 30th at 410-457-2427
Meeting Location:
Conowingo Visitor Center
4948 Conowingo Rd
Darlington, MD 21045
*Be sure to wear appropriate attire for outdoor cleanup and hiking.
In Partnership with
Exelon Generation,
Maryland Heritage Areas Authority,
& Mason-Dixon Trail System
Comments
Quasam has a question says
Just curious. Where is all the grant money this “non profit” gets spent?
Also.
Does Mary Anne Lasanti still get a $70,000.00+ Salary from this organization?
Asking for a friend.