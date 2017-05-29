Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway Holds National Trails Day Celebration

From the Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway:

Join us for our first National Trails Day Celebration

Saturday – June 3, 2017

9:00am-12:00pm

Come learn about our local trails, participate in trail maintenance and cleanup, or simply take a hike along one of our trails! We’ll be having a raffle, giveaways, trail literature, and at the end of the event – food & drinks.

RSVP by Tuesday, May 30th at 410-457-2427

Meeting Location:

Conowingo Visitor Center

4948 Conowingo Rd

Darlington, MD 21045

*Be sure to wear appropriate attire for outdoor cleanup and hiking.

In Partnership with

Exelon Generation,

Maryland Heritage Areas Authority,

& Mason-Dixon Trail System