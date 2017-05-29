You are here: Home / Local / Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway Holds National Trails Day Celebration

Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway Holds National Trails Day Celebration

By 1 Comment

From the Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway:

Join us for our first National Trails Day Celebration
Saturday – June 3, 2017
9:00am-12:00pm

Come learn about our local trails, participate in trail maintenance and cleanup, or simply take a hike along one of our trails! We’ll be having a raffle, giveaways, trail literature, and at the end of the event – food & drinks.

RSVP by Tuesday, May 30th at 410-457-2427

Meeting Location:
Conowingo Visitor Center
4948 Conowingo Rd
Darlington, MD 21045

*Be sure to wear appropriate attire for outdoor cleanup and hiking.

In Partnership with
Exelon Generation,
Maryland Heritage Areas Authority,
& Mason-Dixon Trail System

Comments

  1. Quasam has a question says

    Just curious. Where is all the grant money this “non profit” gets spent?

    Also.
    Does Mary Anne Lasanti still get a $70,000.00+ Salary from this organization?

    Asking for a friend.

    0
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*