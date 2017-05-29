Police Seek Suspect in Armed Robbery of Aberdeen 7-Eleven

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

Employees of 7-11, located in the 700 block of W. Bel Air Ave, were robbed early Wednesday morning of cash. The robber was described as a black male, wearing a burgundy hooded sweatshirt and a mask which covered most of his face. The robber entered the store and immediately ordered two employees and a customer to the ground. After obtaining an amount of cash from the store the robber ordered the employees and customer to a backroom. The robber then fled on foot.

During the incident the robber implied he was armed with a firearm. One witness described what they believed was a handgun in one of his jacket pockets. Police are treating the suspect as armed and dangerous.

The Aberdeen Police Department is asking that anyone with information about the robbery please call Detective Divel at 410-272-2121, extension 132.