Aberdeen IronBirds Games to be Broadcast Live on 970 WAMD Radio

From the Aberdeen IronBirds:

The Aberdeen IronBirds, Class A short season affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, today named 970 AM WAMD as the team’s official radio network for the 2017 season. IronBirds lead broadcaster Daniel Kurish will return for his third year to call all 76 IronBirds home and away games. Game coverage will begin five minutes prior to the first pitch of each game.

“It’s wonderful to have a true partner in 970 WAMD who shares our mission of providing an opportunity for all fans to experience IronBirds game action wherever they may be,” said IronBirds General Manager Matt Slatus. “This is a great fit for both parties and we’re looking forward to working together to give the Harford County community the best sports programming experience possible.”

Fans can tune-in to 970 AM or listen in via live stream at www.IronBirdsBaseball.com or www.970wamd.com. Based in Aberdeen, 970 WAMD has been providing the Harford County community with live local radio broadcasts featuring top 40 radio for over 40 years.

“WAMD is honored to be the official radio station for the Aberdeen IronBirds and give our listeners the opportunity to connect with the team,” says Libby Parris, owner of WAMD. “Our team is excited for the season ahead and look forward to bringing our listeners a quality sports broadcast that they can root for.”

Additionally, the 970 WAMD team will be on-site at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium throughout the season for remote broadcasts of various events, including select IronBirds games and Community Movie Nights presented by Giant Food where family and friends can watch free movie showings on the IronBirds’ new 1,500 square foot high-definition video board.

Opening Night presented by AT&T is set for Monday, June 19 at 7:05 p.m. as the IronBirds host the Hudson Valley Renegades for a two-game series at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. Single game tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at www.IronBirdsBaseball.com or by visiting the box office at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. The IronBirds’ new Greene Turtle Friends & Family Pack, featuring four Greene Turtle dinners, four Opening Night game tickets and four embroidered IronBirds caps is also available for purchase.