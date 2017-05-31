Harford Family House to Host “AHOY…A Buoy of Hope for the Homeless” Fundraising Event

From Harford Family House:

Harford Family House, the largest provider of transitional housing for homeless families in Harford County, plans to host its first annual “AHOY….A Buoy of Hope for the Homeless” on Thursday, June 1, 2017 from 5-8 p.m. at La Banque de Fleuve at the Seaplane Base in Havre de Grace, MD. The event is designed to provide business professionals a chance to network while also learning about homelessness in Harford County.

“AHOY….A Buoy of Hope for the Homeless is a great new event for Harford Family House,” said Harford Family House CEO and Executive Director Robin Tomechko. “We are excited to be right in the heart of Havre de Grace and provide our community an opportunity to network and learn more about the homelessness issues facing our county.”

The event is sponsored by La Banque de Fleuve at the Seaplane Base and catering is provided by MacGregor’s Seafood Restaurant. According to Tomechko, the event’s honorary chairs are former Harford County Executive David Craig and his wife Melinda. The Craig’s are longtime residents of Havre De Grace, as well as supporters of Harford Family House and the community. They look forward to introducing new friends and acquaintances to a charity that is close to their hearts.

“AHOY….A Buoy of Hope for the Homeless” will feature live music by Sam O’Hare, and the opportunity to enjoy the Thursday evening sail boat races. In addition, tickets for Harford Family House’s “Taste of Harford” basket will be on sale during the event. The basket includes nautical themed items, including gift cards from local restaurants and a Sunset Cruise for eight on the Miss Hayley touring Havre de Grace, MD.

All event proceeds will benefit Harford Family House. Event tickets are $45 per person and include hors d’oeuvres, music and networking. To purchase tickets, please visit www.harfordfamilyhouse.org or directly to our events page at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/Ahoy.