New Section of Tollgate Road Opens in Bel Air

From Harford County government:
The new section of Tollgate Road between Plumtree Road and Bel Air South Parkway will be open to all through traffic effective at the close of business on Thursday, June 1, 2017. Questions may be directed to 410-638-3217 extension 2431.
Comments
Embarassed Liberal says
The civil engineers that designed that flow through that small traffic circle should lose their license. The circle can accommodate the traffic entering from 24 and back it up into the highway. Now that the exit for the apartments are being added to the flow, it will be cluster.