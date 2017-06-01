Suspicious “Elf on the Shelf” Box Leads to Deployment of Bomb Squad Robot, Evacuation at Bel Air Store

The discovery of a suspicious package – an empty ‘Elf on the Shelf’ box – left on a trash can of the Royal Farms in Bel Air led to the evacuation of the convenience store and deployment of a robot at the scene.

Just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the intersection of Route 1 and Route 543 in Bel Air for a report of a suspicious package at the single-story commercial business.

The suspicious package was discovered by a customer on top of a trash can outside the store. A bomb squad robot was deployed to determine the contents of the package, which contained empty packaging materials.

The store and parking lot were temporarily evacuated during the on-scene examination. Traffic in the area was held briefly during deployment of the robot.