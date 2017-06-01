Suspicious “Elf on the Shelf” Box Leads to Deployment of Bomb Squad Robot, Evacuation at Bel Air Store

The discovery of a suspicious package – an empty ‘Elf on the Shelf’ box – left on a trash can of the Royal Farms in Bel Air led to the evacuation of the convenience store and deployment of a robot at the scene.
Just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the intersection of Route 1 and Route 543 in Bel Air for a report of a suspicious package at the single-story commercial business.
The suspicious package was discovered by a customer on top of a trash can outside the store. A bomb squad robot was deployed to determine the contents of the package, which contained empty packaging materials.
The store and parking lot were temporarily evacuated during the on-scene examination. Traffic in the area was held briefly during deployment of the robot.
Comments
LOL says
Sweet jesus everyone is afraid of everything. What we have here is someone without household trash removal that uses public cans at retail places of business. The box wouldn’t fit through the little flappy door so they left it on top.
Get a grip people.
Suspicious says
Wait. Trash on a trash can is a suspicious package? W.T.Acutal.F.
Problem some dumb kid who was worried his elf escaped.
SoulCrusher says
This is exactly what your government wants. They want every little tiny thing to become a Law Enforcement issue. This is a prime example of the terrorist state we live in today. The mindset is any little out of place thing could be a terrorist attack so you better call 911. The US government has the entire population turned into cream puffs. This is beyond pathetic and we as a people need to STOP being so damn terrified. I’m waiting for the day that people call the police to complain that a dark figure keeps following them. When the police get there they will identify that dark figure as the complainants shadow. This is utterly ridiculous….
Harford County Citizen says
If you see something…say something….what an F’d up campaign