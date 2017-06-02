Firefighters Extinguish Havre de Grace Barn Fire



Susquehanna Hose Company firefighters were able to extinguish a fire in a Havre de Grace barn on Thursday afternoon with no injuries and only minimal damage.

Just after 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 2000 block of Level Road for a reported fire in a 20-ft by 40-ft pole barn.

The fire was discovered by the owner of the property. Both the origin and preliminary cause of the fire remain under investigation.

Thirty firefighters from the Susquehanna Hose Company responded to the single-alarm fire and had it under control within 45 minutes.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $5,000 in damage to the structure. There were no reported injuries.