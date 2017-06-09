Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford and Cecil Counties to Merge

From the Boys & Girls Clubs of America:

With support from Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the Boys & Girls Club of Cecil County will officially become a subsidiary of the Boys & Girls Club of Harford County effective immediately. The combination of the two organizations will increase the quality of programs and services offered and enable the organization to better provide positive outcomes to even more kids and teens in the community.

We believe that every young person deserves the chance to realize his or her full potential and achieve a great future. Boys & Girls Clubs are uniquely positioned to inspire and empower youth to achieve success and champion opportunities for all young people in America. This merger supports this goal, providing more resources and support for both Clubs to serve more kids and provide opportunities that can change their trajectory in life.

The merger was agreed upon by both organizations’ boards of directors, and the new organization will be led by members of both the Boys & Girls Club of Cecil County and the Boys & Girls Club of Harford County. Derek DeWitt, a 15-yr veteran of the Boys & Girls Club Movement and the interim Executive Director of Boys & Girls Club of Cecil County, will become the Executive Director of the newly-formed organization. Philip Crocker, the Board President of the Boys & Girls Club of Harford County, will lead the transition with help from board members from both organizations, including Cheryl Artysiewicz, the Board President at the Boys & Girls Club of Cecil County. Brian Heinbaugh, 1st Vice President of the Boys & Girls Club of Cecil County, will likely join the governing board of the consolidated enterprise, while Terry Sexton, a long-time board member at the Boys & Girls Club of Harford County, is managing the legal aspect of the merger.

We are confident that the enhanced organization will provide the youth of Cecil and Harford counties, especially those who need us most, with opportunities to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.