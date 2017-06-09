Public Presentation Set for June 13 on Plans for Emily Bayless Graham Park in Bel Air

From Harford County government:

The Harford County Department of Parks & Recreation will host a public meeting on June 13 to present plans for the Emily Bayless Graham park development in Bel Air. Located south of Wheel Road between Maryland Route 924 and Route 24, this 69-acre site was donated to Harford County government by Ms. Graham for the development of a passive park. Parks & Recreation staff will present details of the plan at the meeting to be held in the multi-purpose room at the Emmorton Recreation and Tennis Center located at 2213 Old Emmorton Road in Bel Air on Tuesday, June 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The presentation will include information about the county’s acquisition of the property, the development restrictions related to the acquisition, and the initial phase of the passive park site development. For more information or to request accommodations, please contact Paul Magness, Harford County deputy director of Parks & Rec at pmagness@harfordcountymd.gov or 410-638-3570.