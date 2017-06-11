Free Senior Resource Fair Hosted by Harford County Office on Aging

From Harford County government:

Offering a wealth of resources for families and caregivers, the Harford County Office on Aging will host a Senior Resource Fair on Tuesday, June 13 at the McFaul Activity Center at 525 West MacPhail Road in Bel Air from 8:30 a.m. to noon. More than 20 organizations will be on hand with information about insurance, assisted living, caregivers, senior centers, general health, and more. Seniors who visit all vendor tables at the fair will be entered in a drawing to win 10 lunch coupons or a free class that can be redeemed at any of the Harford County Senior Activity Centers. Free giveaways will also be available to attendees.

For more information and a list of participating organizations, please visit http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/2210/Senior-Resource-Fair or call 410-638-3025.