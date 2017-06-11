Harford Community College Reopens Edgewood Hall Following Multi-Million Dollar Renovation/Expansion

From Harford Community College:

A ceremonial grand reopening of Harford Community College’s Edgewood Hall was held on June 8 at 3 PM. About 70 state and county government officials, local business leaders, and community partners attended the event.

Dr. Steven L. Thomas, the College’s Vice President for Academic Affairs, served as emcee. The program included a welcome from HCC Board of Trustees Chair Richard D. Norling, followed by comments from Harford County Executive Barry Glassman and State Delegate Teresa Reilly.

Harford Community College President Dr. Dianna G. Phillips gave an overview of the renovation. Victor Cyran, HCC’s Director for Corporate and Professional Training, discussed the new construction and food science labs. Brandy Naughton, HCC’s Director for Adult Developmental and Literacy Programs, spoke about the Pearson VUE Test Center and HCC Kids Camps. Tyra Willis, GED and HVAC Certificate Program graduate, gave a student’s perspective on the project.

After the program, guests toured the Test Center, Harford County Sheriff’s Academy, Construction Lab, and Food Science/Culinary Arts Lab.

The state contributed $4.9 million and the county provided $3.7 million toward the 13-month renovation project. A total of 6,500 square feet was added to Edgewood Hall, along with two additions to the building. The architectural firm for the project was Studio Jade of Bear, Delaware. J. Vinton Shafer & Sons of Abingdon, Maryland was the general contractor.

A new construction lab that accommodates up to 48 students was added to the building. The multipurpose, hands-on lab is outfitted with state-of-the-art computer technology and can be divided into two rooms, if needed. The lab is used for programs and classes in such specialties as carpentry, plumbing, small engine repair, safety training, and landscape technology.

With the addition of a multipurpose food science lab in Edgewood Hall, a variety of new food science and culinary art classes were offered for the first time this spring.

The building reopened to employees this winter. Registration for Continuing Education and Training noncredit courses moved back to Edgewood Hall in January after being temporarily relocated during the renovation. The building was again available for classes earlier in the spring semester.

To learn more about courses offered by Harford Community College, visit www.harford.edu.