Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce Hosts 6th Annual Taste of Cheer

From the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce:

On Friday, April 28th, the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce hosted its 6th annual Taste of Cheer at the American Legion in downtown Aberdeen. Over 100 guests sampled wine from eight countries selected by Jim’s Bottle Works as well as from Legends Vineyard and craft beers from Starr Hill Brewery. Food was provided by Famous Dave’s and entertainment by WHGM Smash Hits. Highlights of the evening included a blind tasting comparing a cheap bottle of wine to an expensive one; the pick a grape game, the silent auction and Basket of Cheer raffle. It was a fabulous event not to be missed!

Holiday Inn Express in Aberdeen returned as the Title Sponsor. Print Media Sponsor: Hadry Masonry Services; Blind Tasting: Thompson Automotive; Food: Harford Bank; Basket of Cheer: Travel Lodge and Days Inn; Silent Auction: APGFCU; Pouring Stations: Bay Area Dental, Choice One Urgent Care, DiNatale Accounting & Consulting Solutions, Ferrell Fuel, Freedom Federal Credit Union, Louise Costello Team of Long & Foster Real Estate, M&T Bank, Ripken Baseball/Aberdeen Ironbirds and Rotary Club of Aberdeen.

Wine and Beer Glass Sponsors: AdSpec Imprinted Products, Elementary Design by Watson, Harford Property Services, Hinder Ford, Johnson Family Pharmacy, Paidon Products, R.M.&R. Company, and Saxon’s Diamond Centers.

Additional sponsorships and donations were received from Aberdeen Ironbirds, The Arena Club, Dee’s Flowers, Bob Greene, Harford Bank, Dena Hennlein, Joseph’s Department Store, Klein’s Shop Rite, Pairings Bistro, Planet Fitness, Saxon’s Diamond Centers, Vincenti Decoys, and Wetlands Golf Course.

Taste of Cheer Planning Committee: Sue Manning-Chair, Mike Bennett-Director, Louise Costello, Kelly Casey, Bernie Janoson, Jennifer Jones, Sandy Osborn, and Matt Slatus.