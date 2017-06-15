Section of Oakmont Road in Fallston to Close for Road Embankment Repairs

From Harford County government:

The Harford County Department of Public Works will be closing Oakmont Road between Brentwood Drive and Arabian Way in Fallston to all traffic, including emergency vehicles, on or about Monday, June 19, 2017. This section of road will be closed for approximately four to six weeks for culvert outfall and bank repairs. Please make other arrangements if you travel on this roadway.

Questions about this closure may be directed to Naveed Shah, Civil Engineer III, Department of Public Works, at 410-638-3545 extension 1395.

For an online map of all current and planned Harford County road closures, please visit the road closure page of the county website at http://arcg.is/2rx2fN2.