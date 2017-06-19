Harford County Public Library Foundation Elects Jackie Siejack to Board

From the Harford County Public Library Foundation:

Harford County Public Library Foundation elected Jackie Siejack to the board for a three-year term.

Siejack is territorial account executive with Chesapeake Employer’s Insurance Company, where she has been a leader and marketing professional for the past 17 years.

A strong believer in giving back to the community, Siejack serves on the boards of Believe In Tomorrow Children’s Foundation and The Albert P. Close Foundation. She is also a member of the Chesapeake Professional Women’s Network.

Siejack holds a master’s degree in business and technology management from Stevenson University.

“Jackie’s expertise in marketing will be a terrific asset for the foundation,” said president Mark DiBerardino. “We are fortunate to have her join our board.”

Harford County Public Library Foundation is led by a 21-member board of directors, representing community and business leaders in Harford County. Through corporate sponsorships, individual giving, special events and grants, the foundation is able to support programs and initiatives such as new technology, early literacy, summer and winter reading programs, STREAM (STEM plus Reading and Art), Silver Reader, author discussions and more. The foundation’s signature fundraiser is its annual gala, An Evening in the Stacks (on November 4; this year’s theme is La La Library), when the Abingdon Library is transformed for an evening of food, drinks, music and dancing. For more information, visit hcplonline.org.