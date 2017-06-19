Rep. Harris: The U.S. Will Not Support Human Rights Violations in Cuba

From Congressman Andy Harris:

Last week, President Trump announced plans to revise components of former President Obama’s opening to Cuba. Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) released the following statement expressing support for the change in policy:

“President Trump continues to deliver on his campaign promises. The Cuban government is a military dictatorship guilty of gross human rights violations. Unfortunately, funds from U.S. companies and tourists are benefitting the Communist regime and its military – not the Cuban people. The president’s swift action ensures that business transactions between American companies and legitimate Cuban companies empower the Cuban people and promote a fair society. The U.S. Embassy in Havana will remain open, and the U.S. government will continue to promote democracy in Cuba. It is important that we, as a nation, do not encourage the Cuban regime’s political and religious persecution of its own people.”