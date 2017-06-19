Rep. Harris: The U.S. Will Not Support Human Rights Violations in Cuba

From Congressman Andy Harris:
Last week, President Trump announced plans to revise components of former President Obama’s opening to Cuba. Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) released the following statement expressing support for the change in policy:
“President Trump continues to deliver on his campaign promises. The Cuban government is a military dictatorship guilty of gross human rights violations. Unfortunately, funds from U.S. companies and tourists are benefitting the Communist regime and its military – not the Cuban people. The president’s swift action ensures that business transactions between American companies and legitimate Cuban companies empower the Cuban people and promote a fair society. The U.S. Embassy in Havana will remain open, and the U.S. government will continue to promote democracy in Cuba. It is important that we, as a nation, do not encourage the Cuban regime’s political and religious persecution of its own people.”
Comments
Fed Up says
OMG, Andy. Get a grip! #45 does not know who you are! Your idolizing him is…embarrassing. Therapy. Get therapy. This is beyond weird.
Mr. Jackson says
Late post from Andy. Snowflakes will be up all night. LMAO.
Remember how lock step Babs, Cardin, Hoyer and Sarbanes were with Obama? All parties do the same.
Go back to sleep.
Cdev says
Doesn’t Trump do business in Cuba? …..Evan before the imbargo was lifted
Idiot in charge says
Orange blossom thinks US dollars spent in Cuba should go to the people and not that awful communist regime in charge. If only those stupid Castro brothers would join Mar a largo and spend the weekend at Trumps DC hotel……
Dr No needs to go says
I am surprised Andy can find the time to deal with such matters. Spending his days legislating what hiney wipes can and cannot be flushed into the Districts waste system, one can only imagine doesn’t leave much time for other less important matters.
LOL says
This just highlights how hypocritical Andy Harris and Trumpites are. Trump has praised dictators: Saddam Hussein of Iraq; Putin of Russia, Kim Jong Un of North Korea; Bashar al-Assad of Syria; Muammar Gaddafi of Libya; and Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey.
Doesn’t Andy consider the “gross human rights violations” by these dictators worth condemning?
LOL says
This just highlights how hypocritical Andy Harris and Trumpites are. Trump has praised dictators: Saddam Hussein of Iraq; Putin of Russia, Kim Jong Un of North Korea; Bashar al-Assad of Syria; Muammar Gaddafi of Libya; and Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey. Doesn’t Andy consider the “gross human rights violations” by these dictators worth condemning?
Khan says
Starting another fight I see.
MAGA says
Breaking news for you Snowflakes. HANDEL wins in Georgia! After millions of Liberal/Hollywood $$$$ pumped into Lib Jon Ossoff campaign he still lost. Shades of things to come. Obama, Pelosi, Reid woke up a sleeping giant. Have a good night. MAGA.
In The Know says
MAGA, Bullshit, those were solid red districts that the dems were hoping to pick up (and they were close races!). Wait until the Dumpster screws things up and the mid-terms come around, THEN we will know the true effect of DJT on the Rebubbacan Party!
are you kidding me? says
Trumpanzee- You mean the same GA 6th that the Republicans had just won by over 23 points? What happened to all those Reconjob voters? I guess they are having second thoughts? Ha ha ha ……..!!!!
facts says
News flash GOP had to spend millions of extra dollars to barely win a historically red race thanks to Trump dividing the party.
GOP doesn’t have the resources maintain this fight in 2018.
Truth Teller says
The article below tells the real story on how much money was spent on the GA 6th Congressional Special Election held yesterday. Through the end of May Republicans had spent 3.2 million and the Democrats had spent 22.5 million. Despite being outspent 7-1 the Republican Candidate carried the election by a comfortable 5 point margin.
This story was originally published by The Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit, nonpartisan investigative news organization in Washington, D.C.
Georgia’s 6th congressional district is absorbing an abnormal amount of out-of-town cash — and it’s not because of its music scene or southern hospitality.
Since the start of Georgia’s special election early this year, out-of-state groups — super PACS, nonprofits and party committees — have together spent about $26.2 million to sway voters in the district, which has a special election runoff Tuesday, with the vast majority favoring the Republican candidate.
Two of the three counties voted for President Donald Trump in November, although polls indicate the Democratic candidate could very well win.
Of the 42 non-candidate groups spending money to influence the election, only five are based in Georgia: Better Georgia, Inc, Engage Georgia, Georgia Life Alliance Action Fund, Tea Party Patriots Citizens Fund and the Georgia Republican Party.
[Voters head to the poll for Georgia’s special election]
Voters head to the poll for Georgia’s special election 2:26
Collectively, they’ve spent less than $100,000 — veritable pennies in the river of cash swamping the district, according to a Center for Public Integrity analysis of independent expenditure data provided by the Federal Election Commission.
The campaigns of the candidates competing in today’s runoff — Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff — had spent $3.2 million and $22.5 million, respectively, through the end of May, according to campaign finance reports filed with the FEC.
LOL says
The irony of Trump’s actions is that they mostly affect the very people who voted for him. The Bagger voter always votes against his own best interests because he votes instead for his self image (feelings over facts) as he has been conditioned through years of constant advertising to act based on emotions.
Critical thinking has atrophied in favor of emotional decision making in large part to the watering down of curriculum and holding students to meager standards.
Donald Trump is the personification of these voters’ self image. They perceive him as tough, successful and manly. Donald Trump, whose take on gender is decidedly old-fashioned and fixed. He casts himself as a force of nature with untamable appetites…a real man lusts, grabs pussy and rapes children. A real man rages and lies chronically and pathologically. A real man doesn’t care about integrity – only winning.
You poor bagger will reap what you sow.
Ms Moderate says
How do you know so much about real men? Have you been one?
LOL says
And what do you know?
Ms Moderate says
Obviously, much more than you.
LOL says
I doubt that Ms Moderate. I also doubt you can read very well as you obviously did not understand what I wrote.
LOL says
Disregard my post.
SoulCrusher says
The whole thing is an oxymoron. I would like to remind everyone that CHINA is a communist regime and we seek not only their cooperation and support thru trade and other economically associated programs, we also seek their political support in issues such as North Korea. We also have let CHINA become increasingly influential in the entire China Sea region by building man made islands used as military bases in that area. I don’t see Trump pulling away from the table on them and he keeps inferring to making a better DEAL with China. Look, if you can’t see the forest thru all the trees you should at least smell your own crap that’s on your knees. Apparently, Trump, nor Andy Harris can see that this is completely and utterly hypocritical.
Wake Up says
It’s no oxymoron, it’s the undoing of anything the black president did.
SoulCrusher says
Maybe, Maybe not. One thing we do know is that it is hypocritical….
LOL says
Right on.