Jarrettsville Man Charged With Possession of Child Pornography

From the Harford County Child Advocacy Center:
A Harford County man was arrested and charged Friday evening after a Harford County Child Advocacy Center investigation developed evidence supporting charges of possession of child pornography.
The suspect is identified as Daniel Schimming, 49, of Jarrettsville, Md. He is charged with one count of possession of child pornography. Schimming was arrested without incident after investigators from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, and Homeland Security Investigations executed a search and seizure warrant at his residence. He has since been released from custody on his own recognizance awaiting trial.
The Harford County Child Advocacy Center became involved after receiving a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children regarding Schimming uploading known images of child pornography to an online messaging account.
During the search warrant at Schimming’s residence investigators recovered multiple items of computer equipment and personal electronics belonging to Schimming. Investigation is ongoing.
Comments
lon staghorn says
sad…
Joe Belair says
I’m sure this is just some sort of misunderstanding, and he most certainly is a fine, upstanding citizen. For his own protection, until this is straightened out he should be housed in the one of the Maryland Correctional Institution facilities and given a shirt that says “I like to look at naked children” on the front and back.
Pamela says
I wonder if they confiscated his cellphone as well as his laptop after being released “on his own recognizance”?
Dana says
Anyone that looks at children like that is disgusting and should be punished. And never allowed to be near children or the internet again.