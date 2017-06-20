Jarrettsville Man Charged With Possession of Child Pornography

From the Harford County Child Advocacy Center:

A Harford County man was arrested and charged Friday evening after a Harford County Child Advocacy Center investigation developed evidence supporting charges of possession of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Daniel Schimming, 49, of Jarrettsville, Md. He is charged with one count of possession of child pornography. Schimming was arrested without incident after investigators from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, and Homeland Security Investigations executed a search and seizure warrant at his residence. He has since been released from custody on his own recognizance awaiting trial.

The Harford County Child Advocacy Center became involved after receiving a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children regarding Schimming uploading known images of child pornography to an online messaging account.

During the search warrant at Schimming’s residence investigators recovered multiple items of computer equipment and personal electronics belonging to Schimming. Investigation is ongoing.