Board of Trustees Approves Tenure for 4 Harford Community College Faculty

From Harford Community College:

Dr. Dianna G. Phillips, President of Harford Community College, is pleased to announce that the Board of Trustees approved the following final tenure requests for faculty at its June 13 meeting. Tenure contracts will become effective August 15, 2017:

• Jeffrey Ball, Associate Professor of Art History

• Dr. Daniel Ford, Assistant Professor of Biology

• Sonia Galvan, Assistant Professor of Nursing

• Jennifer La Fleur, Assistant Professor of Mathematics

The Board of Trustees grants tenure to those who have satisfied all requirements for tenure and who have been recommended by their division dean, the dean’s group, the vice president for academic affairs, and the president. Final tenure decisions are made at the end of five years of employment.