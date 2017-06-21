More than 500 Visitors Attend Hosanna School Museum’s First Juneteenth Celebration

From the Hosanna School Museum:

More than 500 visitors attended Hosanna School Museum’s first Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 17, at the museum in Darlington.

Juneteenth is a nationally recognized day that commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States and celebrates African American history and culture.

Among the day’s highlights were standing-room only living history presentations by re-enactors Brittany Martin portraying Edmonia Highgate, the first teacher at Hosanna, and Janice Curtis Greene, who portrayed Harriet Tubman, a former slave and abolitionist.

Another popular activity was visitors participating in African dance with Urban Foli Djembe Orchestra Performing Arts Group and fitness fun with TLK Zumba.

The day also featured craft vendors, special activities for children, food trucks and a gift shop.

Hosanna School Museum, celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, partnered on the celebration with the Iota Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., which has hosted Juneteenth celebrations for several years in Harford County. Harford County Office of Economic Development and Havre de Grace Rotary were also sponsors of the event.

“Our first Juneteenth celebration was awesome,” said Iris Leigh Barnes, executive director of Hosanna School Museum. “The number of visitors exceeded our expectations. They encouraged us to hold a Juneteenth celebration next year. We are so gratified by the community’s response.”

Hosanna School Museum was the first of three Freedmen’s Bureau schoolhouses in Harford County. Currently it is a living schoolhouse museum, attracting visitors from all over the country. The building is also used for community meetings and events.

Community members and businesses interested in helping to preserve history and educate generations to come about the history and culture of Harford County through the lens of African Americans are encouraged to make a donation through the website at hosannaschoolmuseum.org or by sending a check (made payable to Hosanna Community House, Incorporated) to P.O. Box 305, Darlington, Md. 21034.