Salvatore: Rep. Harris’ Vote Could Determine if Horse Slaughter Plants Return to America

From Jean Salvatore:
In just a few weeks, the U.S. House Appropriations Committee, which includes our U.S. representative, Andy Harris, will vote on an annual amendment to ban horse slaughter plants from re-opening in our country. Congressman Harris’s vote could determine whether or not this disturbing business returns to the U.S.
Horse slaughter is not only an ethical issue: Meat from American horses poses a serious threat to human health. Because horses in this country are not raised for human consumption, they are routinely given drugs–steroids, de-wormers, and other substances not approved by the FDA for use in food animals. Andy Harris is a physician, so he must understand the health risks involved. Yet his recent voting record on this issue implies he may not support passing the amendment that is critical to keeping horses safe from a cruel and unnecessary fate.
The wellbeing of the people, animals, and environment in District 1, which includes many horse farms, should be at the forefront of Congressman Harris’s mind as he casts his vote on this amendment. If you care about animals and human health, please call his office at 202-225-5311 and ask him to vote YES on the amendment to ban horse slaughter plants from re-opening in the United States.
Comments
facts says
Andy pays no attention to the people who voted for him if you want him to vote yes you either need to get a lobbyist or Trump to tell him.
The True Test of Government says
Like most conservatives, Harris values “THE RIGHTS OF PROPERTY OWNERS” above nearly everything else–the interests of the community be damned!LIBERTY AND FREEDOM for the individual.
? says
Trump says
Andy, vote YES!
HarfordOldTimer says
Called and told his office to vote NO. Horse meat is a good export, something we need of in this country. It’s up the country importing to determine what substances they don’t approve, not the USFDA. I certainly don’t care what China says is harmful or not in food. Belgium and Canada
Luna88 says
Horse Slaughter plants in America, when they were in existence, were foreign owned and did not boost American economy whatsoever. Your claim is false and horse meat laced with these toxic substances could EASILY end up in our US food chain even if exported abroad for consumption.
Cape96 says
@HartfordOldTimer what you are saying is completely false. As @Luna88 already pointed out, when the horse meat industry existed, it did not benefit the U.S. Economy whatsoever. In fact, horse slaughter is extremely costly for U.S. taxpayers. Around $5,000,000 of American taxpayer funds, which could have been allocated to a more useful and beneficial government-run program, was used to subsidize private horse slaughter facilities. Horse slaughter is not only detrimental to the economy but it is also INHUMANE and should not make a comeback here in the U.S.
Aardvark says
It’s a mistake to think that tainted horse meat only affects foreign consumers. Researchers at Chapman University published a study in 2016 showing how horse DNA could be found in ground beef purchased from American grocery stores and distributors. Out of 48 samples of ground beef, 10 contained meat from additional species, and 2 of those contained horse meat. Even a small percentage of horse meat in American beef products is hazardous because of the drug phenylbutazone. There is no length of time that would ensure a horse is completely free from phenylbutazone and the drug is used as much in horses as aspirin is in people. Just trace amounts of phenylbutazone can cause aplastic anemia, a disease with a high mortality rate that attacks the body’s bone marrow and hematopoietic stem cells. By allowing American horses not meant for human consumption to be slaughtered for their meat, we are placing not just foreign consumers in danger, but ultimately ourselves.
facts says
People will eat wheat flour that was drenched in glyphosate, a little horse meat isn’t going to kill anyone.
Horsing Around says
LOL says
You state that, “Andy Harris is a physician, so he must understand the health risks involved…..” Andy only understands what his corporate masters tell him to understand. If he truly thought as a physician he would not throw 24 million people out of healthcare and 390,000 healthcare workers out of a job.
The sky is falling says
LOL says
The sky is falling says
SoulCrusher says
Just the facts says
White Man From Town says
How come a man can use the same bathroom as a little girl, but a woman can't go topless at the beach? says
