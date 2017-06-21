Salvatore: Rep. Harris’ Vote Could Determine if Horse Slaughter Plants Return to America

From Jean Salvatore:

In just a few weeks, the U.S. House Appropriations Committee, which includes our U.S. representative, Andy Harris, will vote on an annual amendment to ban horse slaughter plants from re-opening in our country. Congressman Harris’s vote could determine whether or not this disturbing business returns to the U.S.

Horse slaughter is not only an ethical issue: Meat from American horses poses a serious threat to human health. Because horses in this country are not raised for human consumption, they are routinely given drugs–steroids, de-wormers, and other substances not approved by the FDA for use in food animals. Andy Harris is a physician, so he must understand the health risks involved. Yet his recent voting record on this issue implies he may not support passing the amendment that is critical to keeping horses safe from a cruel and unnecessary fate.

The wellbeing of the people, animals, and environment in District 1, which includes many horse farms, should be at the forefront of Congressman Harris’s mind as he casts his vote on this amendment. If you care about animals and human health, please call his office at 202-225-5311 and ask him to vote YES on the amendment to ban horse slaughter plants from re-opening in the United States.