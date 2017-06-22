Man Run Over in I-95 Road Rage Incident Near Belcamp

From Maryland State Police:
Maryland State Police investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division North Central Region continue to investigate a hit and run crash and alleged assault on I-95 this afternoon in Harford County.
The victim is not being identified at this time. He was flown by medevac from the scene to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center where he continues to receive medical treatment sustained in the incident.
The suspect is described as an African American man, weighing approximately 200lbs and about 6’2” tall. He was driving a champagne colored Nissan Maxima. Police believe the vehicle has front end damage.
The preliminary investigation indicates that shortly before 2:30 p.m today, troopers from the JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to the scene of an alleged hit and run crash on northbound I-95 at mile marker 79 in Belcamp.
The victim was driving onto northbound I-95 from 695 when he advised police that he and another driver, the suspect, engaged in a nonverbal altercation while driving aggressively. The victim told police he pulled over onto the shoulder of I-95, south of MD 543, and moments later the suspect rear ended his vehicle.
The victim allegedly exited his vehicle to assess the damage and was physically assaulted by the suspect. The suspect returned to his vehicle and reportedly ran over the victim before fleeing the scene.
No one has been arrested or charged with any crimes at this time. Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call Sgt. Vogt at 410-320-4257, extension 318. The investigation continues…
Comments
You think? says
Another example of how so man African Americans choose to handle conflict. Violence! Maybe they contribute to the negative perception received by so many.. You think?
WTF? says
Are you F…ing kidding? 1st amendment or not, what kind of person makes a blanket racial statement like that? Are some kind of a skinhead or neo-nazi?
Just a guess says
We shouldn’t be surprised. After all, Harford County’s most famous citizen is John Wilkes Booth. From the above post, he or she appears to be a chip off the old block.
Your Mama says
You think? You must not think at all with a statement like that… It is a shame that people still process thoughts like you. Open your eyes and see it is not a color thing it is a human issue and the way people are raised.. You ignorant Piece of trash..
You think? says
I stated the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. If you want to keep codling and making excuses you are part of the problem. Sometimes the truth is a hard pill to swallow especially if you are house dwelling couch potato who gets all their worldly opinions from MSNBC. We can agree to disagree this is America.
.
Sonny says
Yeah we can agree u are one racist ignorant cockroach!! Go and hids under a rock Nazi!!!
Janet says
most of the road rage incidents i’ve handled through the 28 years in my job were white men against women with their children in the car..including experiencing one myself..fact is, people need to calm down, stop being in a hurry, stay off phones and be more courteous and i wouldn’t be so busy in my job.
Gene says
Must suck to have a job that only address’s the symptoms and not the problem.
SoulCrusher says
I would like to know how a Law Enforcement Officer of 28 years does NOT know that the agencies you served were/are acting as an Organized Crime Syndicate and a Terrorist Organization. Did you really believe that the criminal procedures involving CDS were not illegal and unconstitutional. Did you really believe that the MSP’s spying on citizen’s cellular phone conversations were legal without a warrant? Did you really believe that the Maryland Court of Appeals could make case law that trumped the Supreme Court of the US? Did you really believe that warrantless searches of homes were allowable probable cause to get search warrants? Did you really believe that a Police Officer has the right to enter and investigate a residence by using a limited common area partially owned by the person being investigated in a place that the right of common was extinct? Did you really believe that the Judges of the Harford County Circuit Court were lawful? Please answer these questions so we know where law enforcement in your county currently stands…….
Believe says
Do you really not believe that you are paranoid delusional? Do you really not believe that you are not in need of intense psychiatric care?
Truth Teller says
He is beyond help.
SoulCrusher says
No, I am here to help ALL of you….whether you like it or don’t like, learn to love it ladies……
Gettinany? says
Unfortunately, the ladies will never love you.
Hey! Maybe that’s the problem! A lot of pent up displaced anger due to lack of…”affection”.
SoulCrusher says
Since you won’t answer the questions I guess everyone who reads the Dagger knows the truth. The State of Maryland is an Organized Crime Syndicate and a Terrorist Organization and is completely unwilling to follow the Supreme Law of the Land, the Laws of the US, the Laws of Maryland, commits acts of Racketeering and Domestic Terrorism and compels and gains convictions thru means of extortion. Look up the US Code under the RICO Act and Domestic Terrorism. Read the definition of “Terrorism” in any dictionary. You are what I say you are and their is no denying that. By the way, I never read anywhere where you denied anything I’ve typed. The proof is in your own response…..
Gettinany? says
I bet that kind of talk really turns the ladies on. Chicks dig it!
LOVINEVERYONE says
I am the minority (Caucasian) in my office. Most of the ladies I work with (African American) are horrified by the violent culture of their race. These are kind, funny, beautiful, educated women who do not understand the violence of their own culture. We work in a bad part of the city. One evening, there was a violent incident going on in the area. One of these ladies called a family member to check on the status of her journey home and actually asked, “Are you in a white neighborhood yet?” They do acknowledge that the black culture is one of violence and they don’t like it. This is not a stereotype; it is a sad fact that there is a violent component to the African American culture. Of course, not every African American is like that. My African American co-workers are awesome and I love them. It’s like acknowledging that your Uncle Buck has a drinking problem. You may love Uncle Buck, but you can’t deny that a problem exists.
call them like I see them says
Gang culture comes in all colors. Last time I checked, there are more than enough asian, hispanic and white gangs. Depends on where you live and where you travel. They all have two things in common: violence and money.
LOL says
I guess the victim wasn’t the guy a few weeks ago who whooped ass on two adult men on the side of Route 1 a few weeks ago after an apparent road rage incident.