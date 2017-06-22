Man Run Over in I-95 Road Rage Incident Near Belcamp

From Maryland State Police:

Maryland State Police investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division North Central Region continue to investigate a hit and run crash and alleged assault on I-95 this afternoon in Harford County.

The victim is not being identified at this time. He was flown by medevac from the scene to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center where he continues to receive medical treatment sustained in the incident.

The suspect is described as an African American man, weighing approximately 200lbs and about 6’2” tall. He was driving a champagne colored Nissan Maxima. Police believe the vehicle has front end damage.

The preliminary investigation indicates that shortly before 2:30 p.m today, troopers from the JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to the scene of an alleged hit and run crash on northbound I-95 at mile marker 79 in Belcamp.

The victim was driving onto northbound I-95 from 695 when he advised police that he and another driver, the suspect, engaged in a nonverbal altercation while driving aggressively. The victim told police he pulled over onto the shoulder of I-95, south of MD 543, and moments later the suspect rear ended his vehicle.

The victim allegedly exited his vehicle to assess the damage and was physically assaulted by the suspect. The suspect returned to his vehicle and reportedly ran over the victim before fleeing the scene.

No one has been arrested or charged with any crimes at this time. Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call Sgt. Vogt at 410-320-4257, extension 318. The investigation continues…